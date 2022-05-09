(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Third Point Investors Ltd: Dan Loeb’s flagship Offshore Fund returned -11.5% in the first quarter of 2022, dragged down by companies including Rivian Automotive, Inc and Cie Financiere Richemont SA.

The investment company said its stake in Shell Plc helped mitigate some of its losses, and it has found interesting new investments in oil and natural gas companies, as well as other companies that might benefit from inflation, supply shortages, and the energy transition

They have increased their stake in Shell, and has “engaged in discussions” with the company with the aim of increasing “shareholder value” and helping it manage the energy transition

Ideagen Plc: The software company agreed to recommend a takeover bid from Hg Pooled Management Limited, valuing it at around £1.1 billion.

The cash offer at 350 pence per share is a premium of about 44% to Ideagen’s closing price on May 6, according to Bloomberg calculations

Green Lithium Ltd: The lithium processing company has struck the terms of a deal with commodities trader Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd for the supply of lithium feedstock for a planned U.K.-based refinery, one of the first centralized commercial lithium refineries in Europe.

The companies say that increasing the global supply of lithium is crucial for development the batteries required to power the electric vehicle revolution and transition to net zero

Outside The City

Boris Johnson will announce a series of bills to “deliver on the promise of Brexit” when the new session of parliament begins Tuesday, he told the Sunday Express newspaper.

Last evening, the government announced a third round of trade sanctions against Russia and Belarus, taking to more than £4 billion pounds the value of products subject to full or partial import and export bans. New import tariffs cover goods including platinum and palladium.

Read the latest coverage of the war in Ukraine here.

In Case You Missed It

A group led by former Guggenheim Partners President Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital agreed to buy Chelsea FC for £4.25 billion. The sale still requires government approval and Boehly’s consortium members also must satisfy the Premier League’s rules for owners and directors. Chelsea said the deal is expected to be completed in late May.

Meanwhile, Shaftesbury Plc and Capital & Counties Properties Plc are in advanced talks to create a real estate group with assets in some of London’s hottest spots, including Covent Garden and Chinatown.

Looking Ahead

With the bulk of this earnings season now over, attention turns to BT Group Plc who on Thursday will report full year results. Companies reporting tomorrow include Renishaw Plc, FD Technologies Plc, and Treatt Plc.

