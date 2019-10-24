(Bloomberg) -- Third Point confirmed it holds a stake in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica SA Thursday and said it was disappointed that Sony Corp. has snubbed its suggestions to break up.

The New York hedge fund run by Dan Loeb purchased a $700 million stake in EssilorLuxottica in early 2019 and said it sees considerable growth potential in the world’s largest eye-care company, according to its third-quarter investor letter.

"EssilorLuxottica has many of the key characteristics we look for in an investment: compelling end-market growth in a defensive category, strong market share, high returns on invested capital, potential for incremental capital deployment, and competitive moats created by brands and technology," it said.

The merger that created the company last year -- France’s Essilor International SA’s pairing with Italian counterpart Luxottica Group SpA -- has the potential to create more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in profit, Third Point said.

The company has been plagued by a power struggle since the deal was announced in 2017. Under the terms of the merger, both companies would have equal representation on the board until its 2021 annual general meeting.

“A deadlocked board and management team has slowed integration and strategic decision making,” Third Point said. “Despite its many advantages, EssilorLuxottica is losing favor among shareholders who are frustrated by the lack of synergy realization.”

A fragmented market combined with EssilorLuxottica’s clean balance sheet opens the opportunity for further consolidation, Third Point said. But it plans to push the company to resolve its governance issues, as first reported by Bloomberg News last month.

Sony Review

Third Point said it was disappointed with the outcome of Sony’s review of operations in September, which it undertook after the firm disclosed a $1.5 billion stake in the Japanese technology giant.

Loeb had pushed Sony to spin off its semiconductor unit, sell its insurance operation and focus on its main entertainment business. Chips are key to growth and the insurance business will enhance the company’s value, Sony Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida said in a letter filed to the Tokyo stock exchange last month.

“Sony revealed that the review’s conclusion was to maintain the status quo with no concrete proposals to improve the business,” Third Point said. “It is difficult for us to imagine that a company of Sony’s size and complexity could not find a single concrete action to improve its business and valuation.”

Third Point said it plans to continue to talk with management constructively about ways to improve value.

Argentina Bonds

Third Point’s Offshore Fund fund lost 0.2% on its investments in the third quarter, primarily from a bet on sovereign bonds in Argentina. While Third Point expected President Mauricio Macri to lose in primary elections in August, it hadn’t anticipated the size of his loss.

The results spurred an unprecedented slide in Argentinian bonds and other assets.

Despite the difficulties, Third Point said it had returned 12.7% in in the quarter, buoyed by investments in Baxter International Inc., Nestlé SA, Sony, Campbell Soup Co., Sotheby’s, United Technologies Corp. and a distressed-credit position in PG&E Corp.

