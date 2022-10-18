(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb has taken a stake in Colgate-Palmolive Co. and is pushing for the consumer-products giant to divest its Hill’s Pet Nutrition division and consider unloading other brands.

Loeb’s Third Point has built a position worth roughly $1 billion in the New York-based company, and is working in collaboration with Toms Capital Investment Management on the investment, according to people familiar with the matter.

Colgate’s pet food division would fetch a “premium multiple” if separated from the New York-based company, Loeb said in an investor letter Tuesday. The business could be worth $20 billion as a standalone company, he said.

“The pet category is one of the most exciting pockets in consumer, and Hill’s is a phenomenal brand with a long runway for growth,” he said.

The company has other brands that could appeal to potential buyers should consolidation continue in the consumer-health sector, he added.

Loeb has also invested in the parent of Colgate toothpaste and Speed Stick deodorant because he said the company is good place to put money in the current environment.

“The business is defensive and has significant pricing power in inflationary conditions,” he said. “Colgate has a strong portfolio of brands and operates across four categories that should perform well across most economic conditions.”

Colgate rose 3.5% to $74.63 at 1O:53 a.m. in New York trading Tuesday, giving the company a market value of about $62.3 billion.

Representatives for Colgate didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Third Point and Toms Capital declined to comment.

Colgate faced a stretch of flagging sales from 2013 to 2018 before embarking on an overhaul that boosted growth before Covid-19 drove a surge in revenue. Colgate recently invested $1 billion in Hill’s Pet Nutrition, which has driven the bulk of the company’s growth over the past year.

Loeb has taken positions and pushed for changes at some of the biggest and best-known companies in the world, including oil and gas company Royal Dutch Shell Plc and entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney Co.

