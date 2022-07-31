(Bloomberg) -- An adviser for Logan Group Ltd.’s debt issues said the company is planning to deal with the matter in a holistic fashion, as creditors seek to salvage their investment.

The company is planning for a so-called scheme of arrangement that will take a unified approach toward handling its debt, Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. said in a statement. Logan said it would treat all creditors fairly, it said in a statement sent via Haitong.

Shenzhen-based Logan is among a growing number of Chinese companies struggling to meet debt payment obligations. Stringent lockdowns and a waning confidence in the country’s property market have dampened housing sales, choking liquidity for real estate companies.

Two firms advising an ad hoc group of investors of Logan Group’s public dollar bonds will organize a call at 9 p.m. Hong Kong time on Monday to discuss matters including views of the developer’s restructuring plan, people familiar with the matter said.

The call also intends to discuss potential next steps to be taken by creditors with regards to the developer’s restructuring plan, said the people who requested anonymity discussing confidential matters.

Logan has $6.6 billion of outstanding offshore and onshore bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company has changed its auditor and is suspended from trading. It previously proposed debt extensions for its public and private notes to some bondholders, Debtwire reported in April.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.