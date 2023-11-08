(Bloomberg) -- Prime, the hydration and energy drink brand backed by social media stars Logan Paul and KSI, is set to surpass $1.2 billion in annual sales this year as management pumps money into marketing to entice more shoppers.

Prime has invested heavily in sponsorship deals across sports and entertainment, signing big-money arrangements with the likes of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers and English Premier League football club Arsenal. It has athlete endorsers, too, including ice hockey star Auston Matthews and Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann.

Paul and KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, have also been aggressively promoting the drinks at events and on their social channels, where they’ve accumulated hundreds of millions of followers across platforms. Paul said the barrage of sponsor agreements allows Prime to grow that global audience and provide its partners exposure to the younger demographic of fans that follow the pair of influencers.

“We have this thing called the cell phone that lets us reach every corner of the globe,” Paul said in an interview. “We’d love to have our footprint in every country.”

It’s been a rowdy two years for Prime since it debuted in January 2022, en route to $250 million in sales in its first year. The candy-colored bottles wreaked havoc upon release, when shortages in Europe led to stampedes in stores, counterfeit goods and sky-high prices on the resale market. Some schools even banned the empty bottles, saying they’d become a distraction.

The brand now has a significant presence in the beverage aisle alongside mainstays like PepsiCo Inc.’s Gatorade and Coca-Cola Co.’s Powerade, and is distributed in retailers such as Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Kroger Co.

Prime is profitable and isn’t currently looking for additional funding even as executives seek out more marketing deals, said Paul. The label is operated by Congo Brands, a Louisville, Kentucky-based product-development firm that works with influencers and also runs Alani Nu, a wellness line of drinks and supplements.

Paul and KSI’s latest marketing push revolves around 48-hour pop-up stores in New York and London in November, where they’ll host over-the-top prize giveaways including limited-edition merchandise and $500,000 gold Prime bottles.

“We never expected to be as big as it has become,” KSI said. “I know people who don’t know me or Logan. They just know Prime.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.