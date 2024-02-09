Logan Says Fed Should Take Time to Assess More Data Before Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said she sees no urgency to cut interest rates right now, adding that policymakers have time to assess incoming economic data.

“We need to take time here to continue to look at the data and evaluate incoming data,” Logan said Friday at an event in Hurst, Texas. “I’m really not seeing any urgency to make any additional adjustments to rates at this time while we get a better understanding and build our confidence whether the progress that we’ve seen in inflation will be sustained over the medium run.”

The comments are similar to those made by other policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell, who have indicated they’re in no rush to start lowering rates. Policymakers have left rates unchanged since July and have signaled that the next move is likely a cut.

Logan, who is not a voting member of the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year, called disinflation progress so far “tremendous” but added that there’s more work to do.

She also said that while growth remains robust and the labor market tight — though loosening — she’s watching for risks to the economic outlook. For example, Logan flagged geopolitical tensions that could disrupt supply chains and reignite inflation pressures.

The inflation progress seen at the end of last year was confirmed in closely watched annual revisions released earlier on Friday. Consumer prices excluding food and energy items rose at a 3.3% annualized rate in the final three months of 2023, matching the previous reading, Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed.

Logan, who spent more than 20 years at the New York Fed in financial-market operations, said the unwinding of the Fed’s balance sheet has been going “very smoothly so far.” She added, “the Treasury market has been very resilient.”

Logan said earlier this year that policymakers should begin discussing the parameters around a Fed decision to slow the pace of its balance-sheet runoff. She said such slowing should start as balances in the overnight reverse repurchase facility get to a low level.

In separate comments Friday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank must ensure inflation returns to its 2% target, emphasizing a need to “stay the course.”

