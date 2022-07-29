(Bloomberg) -- Bcube SpA is exploring the sale of a minority stake that could value the Italian logistics company at about 1 billion euros ($1 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The closely-held company is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. on the divestment, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. Bcube could draw interest from private equity and strategic buyers, the people said.

The proceeds will help fund its international and domestic expansion, according to one of the people. Deliberations are at an early stage, and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a stake sale, the people said.

Representatives for Bcube and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Founded in 1952 by Italian entrepreneur Luigi Bonzano, Bcube is an integrated logistics company that handles cargo, warehousing, packaging and delivery. It has more than 100 offices worldwide, according to its website.

Deal activity for logistics assets has been strong since the Covid-19 pandemic spurred a surge in online shopping. Morrison Express Corp., a Taiwanese logistics company, is considering a sale amid interest from potential buyers, Bloomberg News reported this week.

