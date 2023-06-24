(Bloomberg) -- Logistics group Shift agreed to buy British delivery brand Tuffnells after the company’s collapse in June, Sky News reported.

Shift, which is run by 29-year-old entrepreneur Jacob Corlett, will buy the century-old brand and intellectual property assets after reaching a deal with administrators Interpath Advisory, Sky said. Closely held Shift remains in talks for the purchase of leases to some or all of Tuffnells’ 33 delivery depots around the country, along with a number of other unidentified parties.

The deal marks another step in Corlett’s strategy of building a logistics technology powerhouse that counts Homebase and IKEA among its clients. Tuffnells Parcel Express is a well-recognized brand in the UK with customers including Evans Cycles, the retailer owned by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group.

The collapse of Tuffnells, which has been blamed on the pandemic, soaring inflation and increased competition, resulted in the loss of more than 2,000 jobs and its insolvency has put in jeopardy a business serving more than 4,000 business customers.

The fate of the Tuffnells workforce will depend on the new owner’s ability to keep client contracts, Sky said.

