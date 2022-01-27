(Bloomberg) -- GogoX, the Hong Kong-based logistics startup, has won stock exchange approval for its planned initial public offering in the city, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company received the green light following a hearing Thursday with the Hong Kong bourse’s listing committee, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. It could start gauging investor demand as soon as next week, though the timeline is fluid due to the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays, the people said.

GogoX has been considering seeking around $400 million to $500 million from the IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year. Terms of the offering haven’t been finalized, and details of the share sale could change, the people said.

A representative for GogoX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular Hong Kong business hours.

