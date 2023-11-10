(Bloomberg) -- Lombard Investments Inc. is considering selling its stake in Hasfarm Holdings in a deal that could value the floricultural firm at about $600 million including debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The buyout firm is working with a financial adviser on the potential divestment, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Lombard owns 25% of Hasfarm, while others including Chairman Charles Target and Indonesian businessman Ibrahim Hasan’s family together control the remaining 75%, one of the people said.

Lombard and the remaining shareholders are willing to sell at least 51% of Hasfarm, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and the owners could still decide against pursuing a sale, the people said.

Representatives for Hasfarm, the Ibrahim Hasan’s family and Lombard didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 1992, Hasfarm started out with a 25-hectare farm in Dalat of Vietnam, according to its website. Two years later, the company joined hands with Ibrahim Hasan’s family to create Dalat Hasfarm and started exporting to Japan. Hasfarm now has eight flower farms across Vietnam, China and Indonesia. It has also recently entered the food produce business with offerings such as vegetables.

