(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. added London to its watch list of potential pandemic hot spots as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

The move will fuel fears that the capital, which recorded 620 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, could face the kind of local lockdown measures imposed on other cities, which can include a ban on households mixing and the closure of non-essential stores.

Though no new restrictions will be put on London immediately, designation as an area of “concern” means extra testing will be made available, according to London Councils, which represents the city’s local authorities. A formal announcement is expected Friday.

After a summer in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government encouraged people to eat out and return to their workplaces to boost the economy, case numbers are now surging in many parts of the U.K. ahead of the critical winter months.

The latest Office for National Statistics survey published Friday found the infection rate in England increased to 1 in 500 people from 1 in 900 in the week through Sept. 19, excluding hospitals and care homes, with all ages affected. In both Wales and Northern Ireland, the rate was 1 in 300. The daily rate of new infections in England rose to 9,600 from 6,000, according to the ONS.

In official testing data, the U.K. reported 6,634 new cases on Thursday, the highest number in a single day since the start of the pandemic. On Friday, the government reported the so-called R-number, or virus reproduction rate, across the U.K. is between 1.2 and 1.5. It means that on average every 10 people with the disease will infect between 12 and 15 other people.

The Welsh government said Friday new lockdown restrictions will come into force in Cardiff and Swansea -- the two biggest cities in Wales -- over the weekend, while university students in Scotland have been ordered to stop socializing.

In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan blamed the lack of testing capacity for the capital’s addition to the U.K. watchlist.

“London is at a very worrying tipping point right now,” Khan said in an emailed statement. “It’s vital that testing capacity is increased immediately in London and focused in the areas it is needed most. Any delay will mean letting the city down and will cost lives.”

(Updates with latest transmission rate in sixth paragraph)

