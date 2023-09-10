(Bloomberg) -- London added a new twist to the skyscraper stair-climb races held in many cities — allowing the runners to zipline from the finish line.

The London Landmarks Skyscraper charity challenge invited adrenaline junkies who made it 42 floors to the top of the Leadenhall Building, better known as the Cheesegrater, to don a harness and helmet before sliding across the London skyline for 130 meters (426 feet). They landed on the 36th floor of 30 St Mary Axe, nicknamed the Gherkin.

“It is quite frightening,” said Angelo Christou, property director for the Leadenhall Building, who climbed the stairs in 9 minutes 53 seconds before taking the zipline. “It’s an experience and I’m really pleased I did it, but I’ve done it now so I don’t have to do it again.”

Although other cities hold stair-climbing races - the sport even has a name, tower running - this is the first event to add a zip-lining component, organizers said. Runners could alternatively choose to abseil more than 200 meters down the Cheesegrater.

The event, organized by charity Tommy’s, seeks to raise more than £1 million ($1.25 million) and is well on its way to reaching the target, said the event’s director Rachel Hodson. Tommy’s was set up to build awareness and research into pregnancy and baby loss.

Participants had to raise a minimum of £1,000 in pledges to take part in the run up the tower and £2,500 to take the zipwire. About 850 people were expected to take part throughout the weekend.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.