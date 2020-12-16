(Bloomberg) -- Air pollution was a significant contributory factor in the death of a 9-year-old girl who grew up in south London, a coroner has ruled.

Ella Adoo Kissi-Debrah died in February 2013 after an asthmatic episode that caused a cardiac arrest. Air pollution played a significant role in inducing and exacerbating her condition, coroner Philip Barlow ruled Wednesday.

It’s believed to be the first time air pollution has been recorded as a medical cause of death in the U.K. and raises questions over the country’s commitment to tackling pollution.

“While the science has been unequivocal for years that air pollution is significant threat to public health, the coroner’s unambiguous finding is a legal first and will certainly send a signal to the U.K. government,” Katie Nield, a lawyer at environmental law charity ClientEarth, said in an email.

The coroner ruled that during the course of her illness, between 2010 and 2013, Ella was exposed to levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter in excess of World Health Organization guidelines. The principal source of the pollution was traffic and there was a recognized failure to reduce the level of NO2 to the limits set by the European Union and domestic law.

“This was about my daughter getting air pollution on the death certificate and we’ve got justice for her which is so deserved but also it’s about other children still as we walk around our city with high levels of air pollution,” Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said at a press conference Wednesday. “This matter is far from over.”

