(Bloomberg) -- London will avoid the toughest coronavirus restrictions when England’s partial lockdown ends next week, according to people familiar with the decision.

The U.K. capital has been placed into tier 2 -- which means pubs, restaurants and bars can open for business, but alcohol can only be served as part of a meal. Households will not be allowed to mix indoors.

The regional three tier system is tougher than before lockdown because ministers want to make sure they get a grip of the virus before people are allowed a five-day relaxation of the rules during the Christmas holidays.

