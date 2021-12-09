(Bloomberg) --

London’s transport agency barred privately-owned e-scooters across its network due to safety concerns after several of them caught fire.

The ban takes effect Dec. 13 and includes e-scooters and e-unicycles that can be folded or carried, Transport for London said in a statement on Thursday.

The decision arose from recent incidents on TfL premises and services which involved “intense fires and considerable smoke and damage,” the agency said.

A subsequent review found e-scooters had caught on fire due to defective lithium-ion batteries which ruptured without warning. Should this happen again within the enclosed space such as a Tube carriage or a bus, “there could be significant harm to both customers and staff.”

The prohibition applies to all TfL services, which span the subway, buses, overground and TfL Rail. The agency will keep the changes under review pending any future government legislation.

