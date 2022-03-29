(Bloomberg) -- London beats Brighton and Oxford for the U.K. city with the highest overall employee satisfaction, according to a new survey. Belfast came in last.

Glassdoor analyzed over 300,000 employee reviews from across the country between January 2021 and February 2022, during the height of the pandemic.

The capital won an average rating of 3.92, scoring high in career opportunities, culture and values, and positive business outlook. London came in third place for compensation and benefits, despite being the city with the highest salaries. “Possibly a result of the contrast between its wages and exceptionally high living costs,” Glassdoor.said.

Brighton is considered the best place for diversity and inclusion efforts as well as work-life-balance. Greater Manchester scored top marks for employees who are the most satisfied with their compensation and benefits.

The research suggested it’s not all about the money. Across the U.K., culture and values was deemed the most important factor in employee experience and compensation and benefits the lowest.

