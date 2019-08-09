1h ago
London Blackout Blamed on Drop in Wind and Natural-Gas Power
(Bloomberg) -- London and surrounding areas suffered a widespread power outage Friday during the evening rush hour after windpower and natural gas generation levels dropped, according to data from network manager National Grid Plc.
- Power went out in London and the southeast areas of England about 4:50 pm because of a large scale National Grid failure, according to a tweet by Transport for London
- Spokespeople for National Grid didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment
- “We identified unplanned outages at Little Barford gas station north of London and the Hornsea offshore windfarm”: Diego Marquina, power analyst at BloombergNEF in London
- Windpower capacity plunged about 4:50 p.m. London time
- Natural gas generation also fell at about the same time
- Pumped storage hydropower kicked in by 4:55 p.m., potentially helping balance the grid
At about 6:35 p.m. local time, National Grid said the power issues had been resolved.
