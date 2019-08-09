London Blackout Blamed on Drop in Wind and Natural-Gas Power

(Bloomberg) -- London and surrounding areas suffered a widespread power outage Friday during the evening rush hour after windpower and natural gas generation levels dropped, according to data from network manager National Grid Plc.

Power went out in London and the southeast areas of England about 4:50 pm because of a large scale National Grid failure, according to a tweet by Transport for London

Spokespeople for National Grid didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment

“We identified unplanned outages at Little Barford gas station north of London and the Hornsea offshore windfarm”: Diego Marquina, power analyst at BloombergNEF in London

Windpower capacity plunged about 4:50 p.m. London time

Natural gas generation also fell at about the same time

Pumped storage hydropower kicked in by 4:55 p.m., potentially helping balance the grid

At about 6:35 p.m. local time, National Grid said the power issues had been resolved.

