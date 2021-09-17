(Bloomberg) --

London Mayor Sadiq Khan brought forward by three years a pledge to electrify the city’s bus fleet, accelerating the U.K. capital’s push toward vehicles without tailpipe emissions.

The city’s bus fleet will be zero-emission by 2034 instead of 2037, according to a statement Friday by the mayor’s office. By the end of next year, 10% of London’s bus network will operate without emitting greenhouse gases.

“London’s toxic air is a shameful health crisis which is causing premature deaths and stunting the growth of children’s lungs,” Khan said. “London will no longer procure new diesel or hybrid buses and will only procure zero-emission buses.”

There were 9,068 buses in London’s fleet as of March 31, according to Transport for London data. In June, BYD Co. and NFI Group-owned Alexander Dennis Ltd secured an order from a transport operator in the city for 195 single and double-deck electric buses, according to a statement by Alexander Dennis.

