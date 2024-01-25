(Bloomberg) -- One of London’s biggest brokers said buyer demand for homes has increased in recent weeks as lenders cut mortgage rates.

Foxtons Group Plc entered 2024 with an under-offer pipeline “significantly ahead of the previous year”, according to a statement Thursday. That’s on the back of a decline in home loan costs helped by expectations of interest rate reductions this year, the broker said.

“Demand has grown as mortgage rates have begun to normalise,” the company said in the statement. “Any sustained reduction in interest rates is expected to spur significant further growth in buyer demand.”

The UK housing market spent much of 2023 under pressure as central bank rate hikes sent borrowing costs surging. But a steady decline in home loan costs driven by expectations that rates have now peaked have helped to boost activity.

Foxtons said its revenue of £147 million ($187 million) in 2023 beat market consensus. The growth was driven by a 16% increase in lettings revenue, which helped to offset a reduction in sales.

The broker expects rents to stabilize this year following an improvement in supply and demand dynamics, but said they expected them to remain at historically elevated levels.

