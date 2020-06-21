(Bloomberg) -- London City Airport reopened for passenger flights Sunday after a three-month shutdown due to Covid-19, according to a statement by the airport.

New safety features include temperature checks, signs and floor markings to help with social distancing and crowd-tracking technology so staff can monitor and direct passengers in large crowds to quieter areas. Passengers are also being asked to wear face masks.

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to unveil plans to further ease lockdown measures at the start of July as new coronavirus infections decline. City Airport suspended commercial and private plane service on March 25.

The airport was the 12th biggest in the U.K. and had the third-highest number of passengers at London-area airports in 2019, according to data by the Civil Aviation Authority.

British Airways has run a business-only flight to New York’s John. F. Kennedy International hub from London City Airport since 2009. Travel restrictions due to the pandemic are now preventing most international travel.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.