(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures in London are set for the largest annual gain in more than three decades, risking even costlier chocolate for consumers ahead.

Harvest challenges in West Africa - the biggest global growing region - has hampered supplies throughout the year. Extreme rains caused a blight of crop disease in recent months, and the seasonal onset of dusty, Saharan winds is now threatening to dry up developing beans.

The adverse conditions have sent futures soaring, boosting costs for candy and sweet makers. The most-active futures contract in London is up 72% in 2023, the most in data spanning to 1989, and is on track to end the year at over £3,500 a ton. The New York contract has also climbed, up the most in two decades.

The shortage is expected to linger. Rabobank this month forecast production to fall 160,000 tons shy of consumption in the current season.

“West African supply issues are expected to continue well into next year, and that has underpinned cocoa prices during the fourth quarter,” analysts at The Hightower Report said in a note.

Cocoa’s climb bucks the overall trend for agricultural commodities this year, with the Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index poised to fall for the first time since 2018. Grains such as corn and soybeans were down on Thursday, continuing their path to end the year at a loss.

