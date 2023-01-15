(Bloomberg) --

The UK’s Met Office issued a warning for a spell of heavy rain that could turn into snow in southeast England and London beginning on Monday morning.

As much as 2 centimeters (0.8 inches) of rain is expected in some places, potentially causing difficult travel conditions and disruption, it said Sunday. There is a risk the rainfall will turn to snow, and a few places could see as much as 5 centimeters accumulating on higher ground in a short period of time.

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or canceled rail and air travel,” the Met said in a statement.

While temperatures around zero aren’t unusual for this time of year in Britain, so far a mild European winter has reduced gas prices and the risk of energy shortages. Any renewed spike in energy costs could rattle the economy and add to rampant inflation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.