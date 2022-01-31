18h ago
London Cops Review Hundreds of Images in Downing St. Party Probe
(Bloomberg) -- London police are reviewing more than 300 images provided by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office as part of its investigation into Covid-19 rule-breaking parties held at Downing Street during lockdown.
The Metropolitan police also received 500 pages of information from the government last week and are rapidly reviewing it to confirm which individuals need to be contacted, it said in a statement Monday. It also confirmed its investigation into gatherings across eight different dates.
“If following an investigation, officers believe it is appropriate, because the Covid regulations have been breached without a reasonable excuse, a fixed penalty notice would normally be issued,” the police said.
Once the penalty is paid, the matter is considered closed, unless individuals choose to challenge it, at which point the case could be sent to court, the force said.
