(Bloomberg) -- The number of patients in London hospitals testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to the highest in almost two months.

There were 2,330 people in the U.K. capital’s hospitals who had the virus on Wednesday, the most since Feb. 3, according to data from NHS England. The figures showed that 563 patients were treated primarily for Covid-19 while the others were admitted for other reasons.

Hospitalizations remain far below the recent winter-peak in early January, with just over 100 patients on mechanical ventilation.

The rise in admissions follow a spike in new infections after the government ended pandemic rules in England at the end of February. A survey by the Office for National Statistics published last week found that more than 3.4 million people in England had the virus in the week through March 19, the equivalent of about one in 16.

