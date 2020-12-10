(Bloomberg) -- London has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in England, according to the latest data, raising concerns the U.K. capital will be lifted into the highest tier of restrictions next week.

The city had a rate of 191.8 cases per 100,000 population in the week ending Dec. 6, Public Health England said Thursday. That compared to 158.4 in the West Midlands region, where case rates have fallen the most.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged people to heed social-distancing rules to stop the city being put into the higher Tier 3 restrictions when the measures are reviewed on Dec. 16. That would see all pubs, bars, restaurants and indoor entertainment venues closed.



U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned last week that infections were rising in London and it was “vital” people keep their “discipline” as vaccinations are rolled out across the country.

Moving into Tier 3 would be a huge blow to the capital’s hospitality and entertainment industry so soon after England’s four-week lockdown ended on Dec. 2.

Under the current Tier 2 rules in force in London, pubs and restaurants are allowed to open, as long as they serve alcohol only with substantial meals. Theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys and museums can also operate.

“Unfortunately, over the last few weeks we’ve seen an increase in many parts of our city,” Khan told Sky News on Thursday. “We’re particularly worried, as Christmas approaches, if we were to go into Tier 3. That would have a serious impact on our bars, pubs and restaurants, so the message remains the same: stay vigilant, follow the rules.”

Christmas Contacts

The PHE data suggests that coronavirus cases have plateaued at a national level, with case rates remaining similar to the previous week across all age groups. Case rates rose in London, as well as the southeast and east of England, while all other regions saw a decrease.“Everyone’s sacrifices over the past few weeks means cases have reduced significantly in many parts of the country,” PHE Medical Director Yvonne Doyle said in a statement. “However, the decline has started to stall and, overall, infection rates remain high so we must all stay vigilant.”Doyle said people should consider reducing their contacts ahead of Christmas to “reduce the risk to you and your loved ones.” Ministers are relaxing social distancing rules for five days over Christmas to allow people to mix with two other households during the holiday.

