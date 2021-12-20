(Bloomberg) -- The number of Londoners hospitalized with coronavirus is rising sharply, putting more pressure on the government to impose tougher restrictions.

There were more than 1,800 people in the hospital with the disease on Monday, an increase of a third in a week, according to NHS England. The data comes as the cabinet met to decide whether new curbs are needed before Christmas to slow the spread of the disease.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance, updated ministers on the rapid spread of the omicron variant this afternoon. The Times newspaper reported earlier that at least 10 cabinet ministers are opposed to pre-Christmas curbs.

The Sun and the Times newspapers reported earlier that Johnson won’t announce fresh restrictions on Monday. The Mirror said additional rules may be introduced from Dec. 27.

