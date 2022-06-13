(Bloomberg) -- OPTrust is in talks on a potential acquisition of UK transportation firm Go-Ahead Group Plc, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Canadian pension fund manager is in advanced negotiations on a deal to take Go-Ahead private and is arranging financing for the transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. It could reach an agreement as soon as the next few days, according to the people.

Shares in Go-Ahead rose as much as 10% on Monday. The stock was up 7.9% at 9:05 a.m. in London, giving the company a market value of about £564 million ($690 million) -- putting it on track for the biggest daily gain in nearly three months. OPTrust has previously invested in Kinetic, one of Australia’s largest bus networks.

Discussions are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. A spokesperson for OPTrust couldn’t immediately be reached outside regular business hours, while a representative for Go-Ahead couldn’t immediately comment.

Go-Ahead operates Govia Thameslink, the UK’s biggest rail network, which runs commuter-train services into London. It was awarded a contract in March to run the network for three more years. Go-Ahead also operates nearly a quarter of London’s buses as well as transport services in Ireland, Singapore, Norway and Germany.

In September, the company and its French partner Keolis SA were stripped of their rights to run the Southeastern network, which connects London with the counties of Kent and Sussex, after failing to turn over funds to the government as specified by franchise terms.

The potential sale of Go-Ahead comes as British labor group RMT threatens a three-day strike of 50,000 rail workers starting June 21 in a dispute over pay.

