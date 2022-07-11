(Bloomberg) -- London was the region most affected by changes to working and commuting preferences over the pandemic, research from the Office for National Statistics showed.

In the first quarter of 2022, the number of those commuting into London or working from offices fell over 30% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, well above the 19.7% decline seen across the UK as a whole. Regional commuters into London fell 367,000 over the same period.

London also has the highest percentage of workers classifying the home as their main place of work at 37%, with the UK at 30.6%. Nearly a quarter of London respondents reported hybrid work and said they spend at least one day per week working from home, the most nationwide.

As the UK economy endures a cost of living crisis, the desirability of working from home continues to increase, with an ONS survey earlier this year finding 46% of those working from home spent less.

The Pret Index also reflects the decline of people willing to commute into London, with transactions in “West End” and “city worker” categories at 94% and 86% of pre-pandemic levels as of the week ending June 30. The “suburban” group is above its pre-pandemic level at 123%.

