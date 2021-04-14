(Bloomberg) -- Job openings in London’s finance industry grew 70% in the three months through March compared to the previous quarter as the U.K. began to ease out of its third national lockdown.

The increase reflects a low baseline after a year of uncertainty over a trade deal with the European Union and the coronavirus pandemic that kept many office workers at home.

People changing jobs could expect an average 18% boost to their salary during the first quarter, the highest in more than year, according to data from recruitment firm Morgan McKinley published Thursday.

“Banks are back in expansion mode with a strong uplift in appetite for hiring experienced professionals,” said Hakan Enver, managing director at Morgan McKinley’s U.K. business. “As the vaccine rollout continues apace and the road out of lockdown clears, we are seeing the sector recover at a faster rate than anticipated.”

