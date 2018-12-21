Dec 21, 2018
London Gatwick flights resume after second 'suspended drone sighting'
The Associated Press
London's Gatwick Airport says flights have resumed after a temporary shutdown due to a drone sighting.
The airport said in a statement Friday evening that "military measures" in place at Britain's second-busiest airport made it safe to resume flight operations.
It says takeoffs and landings had been suspended earlier Friday -- for roughly 80 minutes -- as a precautionary measure while an investigation was underway.
An airport spokeswoman said there had been "a confirmed sighting of a drone."
Drone sightings had also shut down the airport on Wednesday night and all day Thursday.