(Bloomberg) -- It’s never been more expensive to get a hotel room in London after rates rose to a record last month on the back of increased travel by tourists.

A night in a London hotel cost an average of £209 in June amid the strongest demand in almost three years, according to preliminary data compiled by STR.

Tourism may be hit in the coming months by Heathrow airport’s decision to impose a two-month cap on daily passenger traffic to alleviate the chaos caused by a lack of staff. For now though, the city’s airports are teeming with more travelers every week, according to Bloomberg’s Pret Index, as the cheap pound helps draw visitors.

The demand in London last month meant that revpar, an industry measure of profitability, also hit a record. Occupancy is still 7% below pre-Covid levels.

Cheap accommodation booking website Hostelworld has recently reported sales above pre-pandemic levels in parts of Europe thanks, in part, to a return of American backpackers. The cost of renting an entire London home on Airbnb Inc. has risen about 25% above 2019 levels, according to Inside Airbnb, which collects data from listings on Airbnb Inc.’s website.

