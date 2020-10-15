(Bloomberg) -- Londoners will be banned from mixing with other households indoors from this weekend as tighter coronavirus restrictions are imposed in an attempt to curb a rise in cases in the capital.

The change in the rules was briefed to London members of Parliament on Thursday morning and will formally be announced in the House of Commons by Health Secretary Matt Hancock later Thursday, according to two people familiar with the plans.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and health leaders met Wednesday to discuss the potential move into stricter restrictions. The capital will soon hit an average of 100 cases per 100,000 people, an official in the mayor’s office said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.