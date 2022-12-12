(Bloomberg) -- London’s share of proceeds from European initial public offerings has fallen to the lowest since 2009, in another sign of the UK’s shrinking place among global financial markets.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, listings in London have raised just £1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) this year, accounting for 9% of the European total of $20.9 billion. That’s the lowest percentage of proceeds since the global financial crisis, when the UK capital contributed just 2% of all European IPO volumes.

The poor showing underlines London’s struggle to maintain its status as a global financial center since Brexit. The political and economic turmoil of a year that has seen two prime ministers resign has added to the UK’s woes. Last month, London briefly lost the title of Europe’s biggest stock market to Paris, whose market capitalization has surged in the last six years.

“The UK’s IPO market has had a torrid time recently. Beyond broad global economic weakness and a risk-off atmosphere in markets, the UK has been grappling with some specific problems,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “London has lost its competitive edge since Brexit and also lost its number one share-dealing spot as investors seek areas with less red tape and more nimble operations.”

London’s bad year for IPOs comes in a grim year for listings globally as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on equity markets, causing share sales to dry up on most exchanges. The economic outlook in the UK is particularly gloomy amid a historic cost-of-living crisis and the prospect of a lengthy recession.

It doesn’t help that most of last year’s big listings in London are now trading firmly in the red. The 15 biggest UK IPOs of 2021 — including food-delivery company Deliveroo Plc and shoe maker Dr Martens Plc — are all trading below their offer prices, hurting investor appetite for new deals.

London hasn’t had a single billion-dollar plus IPO this year, and only five deals raised over $100 million, with the largest listing being a $757 million share sale by a Chinese maker of wind turbines. For the region overall, Porsche AG was by far the biggest listing, at $9 billion, propelling Germany to the top of the leaderboard for Europe’s listings proceeds.

The UK government is attempting to inject some life into the City of London with a package of financial services reforms to boost its competitiveness, although it falls short of what had been promised earlier. Uncertainty is still hanging over potential IPOs that could give the city a much-needed jolt, such as a listing of UK chip designer Arm Ltd.

“The market is unlikely to fully recover while equity flows more generally remain subdued, and the first quarter of next year will be crucial for painting a picture of how UK IPOs are going to shape up for the full year,” Lund-Yates said.

