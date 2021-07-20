(Bloomberg) -- London judges ruled in favor of a legal challenge brought by the owner of Stansted Airport into the U.K.’s travel rules and said the government should continue to review its traffic light system.

The challenge was supported by a number of airlines including Ryanair Holdings Plc, British Airways’ parent IAG SA, Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd and EasyJet Plc. The judges said Tuesday that the transport minister must continue to focus on the color-coded system when he reviews the rules.

Lawyers for Manchester Airports Group had asked to see the government’s data that informed the U.K.’s risk assessments for each country during the pandemic. They argued that the government’s “fundamental lack of transparency” means that the basis for categorizing territories between the green or amber lists “appears arbitrary.”

While the group won on just one ground, the judges said they wouldn’t make any new orders against the government.

The U.K. went further last week in its traffic light border system, creating a new “amber plus” category that makes it harder to travel to France, the only country with that designation.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.