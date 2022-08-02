(Bloomberg) --

Sales at stores across Capital & Counties Properties Plc’s holdings around the Covent Garden district snapped back above pre-pandemic levels as shoppers flocked back to London’s West End.

The landlord signed 25 new leases in the first half of the year at rents that were 9% ahead of the levels expected in December, helping lift its portfolio value by 4.5%, according to a statement Tuesday. That helped cushion the impact of a decrease in the value of a luxury residential project in Earls Court and the value of the company’s stake in rival landlord Shaftesbury Plc, with which it is in the process of merging.

The easing of travel restrictions has seen international tourists gradually return to London’s prime shopping districts which had been laid low by a virtual stop of overseas visitors and a dearth of footfall from office workers who switched to working from home. But the long-awaited recovery for the owners of brick-and-mortar stores comes as storm clouds gather from a cost-of-living crisis and rapidly rising interest rates.

“The progress reflects the continued attraction of London’s West End to domestic and a growing number of international visitors, with customer sales in aggregate ahead of 2019,” CapCo Chief Executive Officer Ian Hawksworth said. “Whilst the broader macroeconomic and political outlook remains uncertain, Capco is very well positioned with a strong balance sheet, low leverage and high liquidity.”

CapCo received approval to merge with Shaftesbury at a shareholder meeting last week. The deal is now expected to complete by the end of the year, subject to approval by regulators, the company said in the statement.

