(Bloomberg) -- Landlord Shaftesbury Plc wrote down the value of its London restaurants, bars and stores by almost 700 million pounds ($934 million) as it braces for further pandemic restrictions to hit the capital’s West End.

The company, which owns properties in Soho, Covent Garden and Chinatown, said that vacancies surged 10.2% in the year through September, almost tripling from a year earlier, in its full-year earnings statement Tuesday. Net income fell 24.2% as tenants struggled to pay rent.

As London prepares to enter tighter lockdown restrictions from Wednesday, “we anticipate that further measures to support our occupiers will be required as trading conditions will be severely impacted during the important period leading up to Christmas and over the New Year,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Bickell said in the statement.

The company’s portfolio is now valued at 3.1 billion pounds, down 18.3% from a year earlier. That pushed the company to a loss after tax of 699.5 million pounds.

Shaftesbury’s portfolio of trendy stores and dining spots has been at the epicenter of Britain’s pandemic fallout, with a collapse in tourists and office workers commuting into central London. Most of its tenants have been unable to pay full rent, hitting the value of the firm’s properties and forcing it to raise capital and agree waivers with lenders.

News of effective coronavirus vaccines boosted Shaftesbury’s shares by more than 16% in November. Still, the company remains about 40% down this year and is now facing a period in which London will be under the U.K.’s highest level of restrictions. That means most of its retail tenants will be closed, and bars and restaurants will only be able to serve takeaway food and drink.

“The pandemic has had a significant impact on our performance, particularly during the second half of the financial year, depriving our hospitality and retail occupiers of footfall and trade,” said Bickell.

