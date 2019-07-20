(Bloomberg) -- U.K. law firm Mishcon de Reya is preparing for an initial public offering or a stake sale, Sky News reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

The London-based firm, which wants to raise capital to accelerate its expansion, is expected to hire bankers to work on a deal in coming months, Sky said. The company hasn’t made any decisions yet, a spokeswoman said to Sky.

Mishcon de Reya backed the successful legal challenge brought by anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller in 2016 which forced U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to seek Parliament’s approval before triggering Article 50.

