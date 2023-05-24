(Bloomberg) -- Rents across England, Wales and Scotland rocketed at their fastest pace on record as tenants were forced to compete for a dwindling stock of houses against the backdrop of rising mortgage costs.

In London, the city with the highest rental prices, they rose by 5% from a year ago in April — the steepest annual rate since November 2012, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

Landlords have been hiking rents to cover rising mortgage costs, and private tenants are competing for a limited supply of homes. The trend is a growing concern for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, with a cost-of-living crisis unsettling voters while the ruling Conservative Party remains divided on building more houses.

“We are seeing that demand for property continues to grow in the rental market, but there remains no increase in homes available to rent,” said Nathan Emerson, chief executive officer of Propertymark, the professional body for estate agents.

He said that while new legislation designed to make it harder to evict tenants “will undoubtedly have a knock-on effect, we desperately need more incentives for new and existing landlords in order to provide more homes for renters.”

Supply is constrained by an exodus of smaller landlords, many of whom are selling properties rather than face rising mortgage costs and a tighter regulatory and tax environment.

Yet more expensive mortgages and soaring property prices are also pushing increasing numbers of households — especially young people — into the rental market.

Average UK house prices increased by 4.1% in the year to March, according to the ONS, down from 5.8% a month earlier. This put the average home at £285,000 ($352,530). That’s 2.7% below the recent peak in November 2022.

Across the UK, private rental prices increased by 4.8% from a year ago in April — the largest annual change since the series began in January 2016. This included a 4.7% rise in England, a 4.8% rise in Wales, and a 5.2% rise in Scotland. Each of those readings were the largest since the ONS data began in 2006, 2010 and 2012 respectively.

The highest increases in rental prices in the English regions were in London and Yorkshire and The Humber, both at 5%. The lowest was in the North East at 4.2%.

The increase reported by the ONS covers the whole stock of homes and masks huge price jumps in newly-agreed tenancies.

According to Spareroom, a site that allows renters to find a room in a shared property, the average monthly cost in London hit £952 in the first quarter of 2023 — up 20% from a year earlier. Outside London across the rest of the UK, the increase was 14% to an average of £598 per room.

