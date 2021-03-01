(Bloomberg) -- Trustpilot, an online platform for consumer reviews, is planning an initial public offering in London, boosting the city’s image as a hotspot for listings in Europe.

The company said at least 25% of its shares will be available for trading and it expects to be eligible for FTSE U.K. indexes, according to a statement on Monday. The IPO would raise about $50 million to fund growth and repay debt, and allow existing shareholders to sell shares.

Trustpilot, which is based in Copenhagen, would rank as the first large company from the European Union to tap the London stock market this year, showing that the city is still attractive to foreign listings after Brexit.

The U.K. left the European Union without an agreement about financial services regulation, causing stock volumes to shift to exchanges on the continent. However, London’s deep pool of capital continues to be a big draw for companies looking to go public.

The U.K. IPO market is off to its strongest start since 2008, with the likes of online greeting card and gifting platform Moonpig Group Plc, bootmaker Dr. Martens and vaping business Supreme Plc listing in London.

Trustpilot, which was launched in 2007, has more than 700 employees in eight offices around the world, according to its website. It makes money by selling subscriptions to businesses, who can use consumer reviews in their marketing materials and directly engage with customers on the platform.

Revenues have risen 59% since 2018, totaling $102 million last year. As of December, it had more than 19,500 subscribers.

Morgan Stanley & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co, are joint sponsors and global coordinators. Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and Danske Bank A/S are joint bookrunners.

(Adds details on the company’s revenue and customer base)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.