A London mansion reportedly owned by members of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s family has been occupied by protesters opposing the invasion of Ukraine.

The group made their way into the home on Belgrave Square -- one of the city’s most affluent districts -- at 1 a.m. this morning, according to a member of the group, who declined to give his name. They plan to remain in the property until the war is over and refugees streaming out of Ukraine have been housed, he said.

A Ukrainian flag and banners hung from the home’s windows, including one saying “This property has been liberated.” The protesters say they were inspired by Nestor Makhno, who led a Ukrainian anarchist army in 1917.

For now, the protesters are negotiating with police to allow the delivery of pizzas, he said.

Cabinet member Michael Gove, whose brief includes housing and communities, has floated the idea of using the homes of sanctioned Russians to house Ukrainian refugees. Deripaska was sanctioned by the U.K. last week after the country tightened restrictions on high-profile Russians.

Deripaska’s spokesperson, who did not immediately reply to a request for comment, told the Guardian newspaper that the property is owned by members of the billionaire’s family. Deripaska, the founder of aluminum giant United Co. Rusal International PJSC, has called for peace talks on Telegram without mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Police have cordoned off the property and more than 30 officers are at the scene.

