London May See First Snow of Winter This Weekend

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s Met Office issued a warning for snow and ice in southeast England and London beginning Sunday morning.

As much as 10 centimeters of snow may accumulate in some places, potentially causing travel delays and power cuts. The cold snap and low wind speeds are testing Europe’s winter resilience as costly energy rattles the economy and drives up inflation.

“It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to -10C or lower in isolated spots,” said Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington.

The cold is set to continue through next week. While these temperatures aren’t unusual for this time of year, they’re forcing households to use expensive heating after a milder-than-normal November.

