(Bloomberg) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” in the U.K. capital on Friday due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, warning that the state-run National Health Service was at risk of being overwhelmed.

Khan’s announcement represents a stark verdict on the threat of the virus to London’s 9 million residents as pressure mounts on hospitals and ambulance services. A major incident is defined officially as being “likely to involve serious harm, damage, disruption or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment or national security.”

The mayor’s decision to declare a major incident in the capital will mean special arrangements must now be made by emergency services to deal with the covid crisis across the city.

“The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control,” Khan said. “The number of cases in London has increased rapidly with more than a third more patients being treated in our hospitals now compared to the peak of the pandemic last April.”

