London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged the U.K. government to deliver on its decade-old promise of creating a register of overseas property ownership, as tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine.

London is home to more than a third of the half-million properties in England and Wales that are registered with foreign individuals or companies, according to research by the Centre for Public Data. It’s unclear how many are owned by allies of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said she’ll impose sanctions on Putin’s allies in the U.K. if Russia troops massed on the border invade Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack.

But Khan said it would be impossible to sanction Russians without knowing what assets they hold.

“The slow pace of progress on this issue has been bitterly disappointing -- and it will prevent the government acting on their tough talk about further sanctions if they are imposed on Putin’s regime,” the mayor said in a statement.

The Treasury first proposed creating a register of property interests in 2013, but it hasn’t yet been developed.

No government department responded to requests for comment.

