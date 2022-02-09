(Bloomberg) --

London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants answers within “days and weeks” from the capital’s top police officer over allegations of misogynistic, homophobic, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic incidents in the force.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick needs to “win back the trust and confidence” of Londoners, Khan told BBC radio on Wednesday. “If it’s the case that I no longer have trust and confidence in anybody who works for me, I’ll make it quite clear and take action.”

Dick is under intense pressure after an official report last week laid bare how officers, mainly based at Charing Cross in London, were found to have joked about rape, killing Black children and beating their wives.

While the power to fire Dick lies with Conservative Home Secretary Priti Patel rather than Khan, as the capital’s Police and Crime Commissioner her tenure requires the mayor’s support.

The Metropolitan police has faced a slew of negative headlines, including when it apologized to a woman last month for the sexist language used while she was being strip-searched in 2013.

Last year, Sarah Everard was raped and murdered by a serving police officer while walking home after dark. The force was also widely criticized for its policing of a vigil in Everard’s honor.

