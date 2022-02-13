London Mayor Will Only Back New Police Chief Who Can Fix Culture

(Bloomberg) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he will only endorse a new police commissioner who has a “proper and robust plan” to address the department’s failings, according to a letter published in the Guardian this weekend.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick resigned last week after Khan lost confidence in her leadership amid a series of scandals. Most recently, an official report found police officials had joked about rape, killing Black children and beating their wives.

Khan said he was “disgusted” by the findings and recalled memories of racist and abusive conduct by police during his childhood in south London.

“I will not support the appointment of a new commissioner unless they can clearly demonstrate that they understand the scale of the cultural problems within the Met and the urgency with which they must be addressed,” Khan wrote.

The power to hire and fire London’s top police official lies with U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel, while the position relies on the mayor’s support.

Khan said crime has fallen in the capital during his tenure, but there remains “a long way to go,” especially on combating knife crime among young Londoners. The force was also widely criticized for heavy-handed policing of a vigil for Sarah Everard, a young woman who was murdered by a serving police officer last year.

“The truth is that communities will only act as the eyes and ears of the police, and be active partners in working to prevent crime, if the necessary trust is established,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.