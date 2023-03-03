(Bloomberg) -- The latest revelations in the saga around the London Metal Exchange is likely to reignite the anger of those who faulted its handling of a controversial short squeeze in the nickel market last year. For a reminder on the events surrounding the controversy read this story, it’ll be a Friday treat.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

The London Metal Exchange: The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority revealed it has opened an enforcement investigation into some of the LME’s conduct and systems and controls in place between Jan. 1 2022 and March 8 2022.

The enforcement agency said it disclosed the probe on public interest grounds, and after reviewing the events surrounding the suspension of the nickel market

The LME said it will cooperate fully with the process

Rightmove Plc: Britain’s largest property portal says it expects to remain unscathed by any turmoil in the UK’s property market, except in the most extreme circumstances.

It says the backdrop of inflation probably won’t materially impact costs and it still expects an underlying operating margin of about 73% this year

Pearson Plc: The digital learning company reported an adjusted operating profit that beat the average analyst estimate, driven by strong sales growth and property cost savings.

The company expects continued sales growth this year, although revenue will probably fall in its Higher Education unit

Equinor ASA: Norway’s biggest energy company agreed to buy Suncor Energy UK Ltd for $850 million to expand in UK oil fields.

The transaction includes non-operated stakes in the producing Buzzard oil field, an additional operated interest in the Rosebank development and Suncor employees based in the UK

In Westminster

“Britain has something that it hasn’t had for years — a competent prime minister,” writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Adrian Wooldridge. “As long as he doesn’t implode.”

Meanwhile, here’s why inflation may not be heading back to 2%. Listen to the latest episode of Merryn Talks Money:

In Case You Missed It

As Cambridge-based Arm Ltd. prepares for a highly-anticipated initial public offering in the US this year, global investment banks are pitching a yawning range of valuations for the chip designer, from $30 billion to $70 billion. Parent company SoftBank Group Corp. had been seeking a $60 billion valuation last year, Bloomberg previously reported.

Finally, watching Wagamama owner Restaurant Group Plc’s fight with activist Oasis Management Co. “is more fun than visiting one of its ersatz noodle bars,” says Bloomberg Opinion’s Matthew Brooker.

Looking Ahead

Next week will see updates from the likes of cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc, gambling company Entain Plc and insurer Aviva Plc.

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.