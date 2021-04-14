(Bloomberg) -- London new-home sales fell to their lowest level in almost nine years in the first quarter, led by a lack of interest from landlords and a dearth of buyers for central properties.

Sales of the homes tumbled 39% to 3,703 compared with the same period last year, according to data compiled by Molior London and seen by Bloomberg News. The researcher calculates the numbers based on sales at projects with at least 20 units.

London’s housing market is in flux as a premium on space and greenery causes the value of suburban houses to rise and apartment prices to fall. Sentiment in the new homes market improved in March as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s timetable for easing lockdown restrictions boosted confidence, according to Molior.

England has begun reopening its economy after about 100 days of restrictions, raising the question of whether the popularity of urban life will return to a post-pandemic London. Developers opted for a wait-and-see approach in the first quarter, with the number of new homes starting construction tumbling to its lowest level since 2011.

Apartments have also lost popularity after thousands of owners found out their buildings might be structurally unsafe because of the cladding used during their construction. The owners face paying thousands of pounds in costs after their predicament came to light following the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in 2017.

