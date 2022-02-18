(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s national weather service issued a second red warning for storm Eunice as high winds threaten to damage homes and bring down power lines across London and other parts of southeast England.

The Met Office’s red warning is in place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with winds as high as 80 miles (129 kilometers) per hour potentially causing transport delays and power outages. An earlier red warning for parts of south west England and south Wales will remain in place until noon on Friday.

So far, network operators are reporting that more than 5,000 households are without power. The storm may also disrupt flights and trains into London’s Gatwick Airport. Severe wind storms are likely to become more common in Northern Europe as global temperatures rise, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The storm is bringing some relief to the electricity market, as Eunice spins the nation’s fleet of wind turbines. After the storm passes, the U.K. could post record wind power output on Sunday.

However, the powerful gusts mean that some wind farms may not be operating today as many turbines turn off when wind speeds go above about 56 miles per hour to protect the machinery.

There is a less severe amber warning for all of southern England and parts of the midlands until 9 p.m. Friday. Further north, in Scotland, heavy snow is forecast may cause disruptions.

