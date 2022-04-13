(Bloomberg) -- Ocean Outdoor Ltd., the digital advertising firm that operates London’s Piccadilly Lights screen, says it’s in talks with investment firm Atairos about a takeover.

There’s no certainty that the talks will lead to an offer, and a further announcement will be made when appropriate, Ocean Outdoor said in a short statement. The billboard firm -- which is also the outdoor media partner for Canary Wharf Group, a center for London’s finance industry -- announced a strategic review of the business in November, saying shares were undervalued.

The stock rose as much as 8.5% in early trading on Wednesday to give the company a market capitalization of $518 million. The company is registered in the British Virgin Islands and counts A-I Holding LLC as its largest shareholder, according to Bloomberg data.

Billboard advertising companies, including Ocean Outdoor’s much larger peers in Europe and the U.S. -- JCDecaux SA and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. -- were hit hard in 2020 as the pandemic kept consumers locked down, but saw their shares climb last year as restrictions were lifted. Ocean Outdoor said in February that it experienced a “strong bounce back” in demand during 2021, with revenue rising 44% to 124.4 million pounds.

Ocean Outdoor’s contracts also include the giant circular screen wrapping the IMAX cinema near London’s Waterloo train station. The firm last month announced a 25-million-pound pact to continuing operating the IMAX billboard for another five years.

It also operates advertising spaces in Germany, the Netherlands and Scandinavia, according to its website.

