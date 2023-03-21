(Bloomberg) -- London’s transit authority plans to expand its 20 miles-per-hour (32 kilometers-per-hour) speed limits to more roads in a bid to slash fatalities.

Transport for London said it would lower speed limits on 65km of roads to encourage more people to walk, cycle and use public transport, including on stretches of the arterial A3 and A2 roads in the south of the city.

Subject to plans being approved, the speed limits will come into effect in September, TfL said.

London is trying to reduce death and serious injuries on the city’s streets with Mayor Sadiq Khan saying that a person is five times less likely to be killed if hit at 20mph instead of 30mph. The city plans to expand the 20mph zones to a further 140km of the road network by 2024, TfL said.

TfL also plans to work with the Metropolitan Police Service to increase enforcement of the speed limits, the statement said.

